Falcons rally for win in Wenatchee

Kelowna scores four in the ninth inning to earn West Coast League victory over Apple Sox Sunday

The Kelowna Falcons used a four-run ninth inning, including a go-ahead two-run double from Tylor Nixon to help the Falcons to a 7-5 victory over the Wenatchee AppleSox Sunday in West Coast League action.

The AppleSox were first to hit the scoresheet in the bottom half of the first inning before the Falcons tied the game in the 2nd inning on an RBI single from Steffen Torgersen tied the game ahead of strong pitching from both starters in Trevor Brigden and Grady Miller.

Wenatchee took a 2-1 lead in the 5th inning on a double before the game took a very interesting turn in the late innings of play.

Dan Pruitt blasted a two-run homerun over the left field fence which gave the Falcons their first lead of the ball game at 3-2 in the 7th inning before the AppleSox rattled off three runs in the 8th inning to take a 5-3 lead into the 9th inning.

The Falcons came alive in the top half of the 9th frame beginning with an RBI single for Cody Crowder followed by an Austen Butler single that brought home a run to tie the game. Tylor Nixon stepped in a delivered a go-ahead two-run double to the right center field gap and put the Falcons ahead.

Cal Hehnke came on in the 9th inning and finished off the victory for Kelowna, and move to 2-0 on the season so far.

Troy Stainbrook suffered the defeat for the AppleSox as the two teams will wrap up their three-game series on Monday night in the rubber match at 7:05 p.m.

