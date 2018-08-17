The Kelowna Falcons lost 5-1 to the Corvallis Knights Thursday giving the Knights their third straight WCL championship title. —Image: Ken Reid/Greystoke Photography

Falcons swept in WCL final

Kelowna loses 5-1 in game two of the championship to the Corvallis Knights

The Kelowna Falcons came up short in their bid to stay alive in the West Coast League championship series Thursday night in Corvallis, Washington.

The Falcon lost 5-1 to the Corvallis Knights, giving the Knights the championship in a two-game sweep.

The win marks the sixth WCL championship for Corvallis, which also took the title in 2008, 2011, 2013, 2016 and 2017.

It was Kelowna’s second time appearing in the championship series. The team lost in the final in 2015.

On Thursday in Corvallis, the Falcons could not overcome the Knights pitching, with Corvallis starter Connor Redmond going six innings and allowing just one run, a Garrett Kelly solo homer in the second. It gave Kelowna a 1-0 lead.

But that was all for the Falcons.

Related: Falcons down one in WCL championship series

Corvallis scored two in its half of the second and added three more late in the game.

Redmond gave way to Abbot Haffer, who picked up the save for the Knights by retiring the final seven Falcons in order.

Kelowna starter Jared Akin gave up seven hits in the four innings he pitched.

In game one of the series, Corvallis blasted Kelowna 17-6 at Elks Stadium.

The Corvallis win makes the team the first “three-peat” winners in WCL history.

