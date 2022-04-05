Farmer’s four-point night leads West Kelowna to 2-1 series lead over Vernon

The West Kelowna Warriors have a 2-1 series lead over the Vernon Vipers after a 6-2 victory in game three at Kal Tire Arena on Monday night.

Tyler Cristall got the scoring started for the Warriors as he scored just 2:13 in the first period on an early powerplay. Brennan Nelson made it 2-0 for West Kelowna later in the period.

Vernon cut the deficit in half before the end of the first when Seiya Tanaka-Campbell found the back of the net.

Tanaka-Campbell notched another one just over seven minutes into the second period to tie the game at two.

The tie was short-lived as Chase Defoe scored for the Warriors just 93 seconds later to give them a 3-2 lead and they wouldn’t look back. Late in the period, Christophe Farmer scored his first goal of the playoffs on the powerplay. Felix Trudeau, the Warriors leading scorer in the regular season, assisted on the goal. It was his first game back from a five-game suspension.

Elan Bar-Lev-Wise scored twice in the third to secure the victory for West Kelowna. Farmer assisted on both of Bar-Lev-Wise’s goals, capping off a four-point night.

Goaltender Johnny Derrick made 33 saves in the win. Vernon’s Roan Clarke allowed five goals before getting pulled for Ethan David with just under ten minutes to go in the game.

West Kelowna outshot Vernon 42-35.

Special teams was a main difference in the game, with West Kelowna going two for six on the man advantage, while Vernon went zero for three.

Game four of this first-round BCHL series is set for Wednesday night at Kal Tire Arena in Vernon. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

West Kelowna will host game five on Friday night at Royal LePage Arena at 7 p.m.

READ MORE: New head coach for Okanagan Sun

READ MORE: Storm warning still in effect on Coquihalla Highway with more flurries forecast

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

@Vernon VipersBCHLhockeyWest Kelowna Warriors