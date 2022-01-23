Faulk has 2 points as visiting St. Louis Blues trip short-handed Canucks 3-1

St. Louis Blues’ Robert Bortuzzo, back, checks Vancouver Canucks’ Matthew Highmore during second period NHL hockey action in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Justin Faulk had a goal and an assist and the St. Louis Blues overpowered the undermanned Vancouver Canucks en route to a 3-1 victory on Sunday.

Brayden Schenn, on a second period power play, and Jordan Kyrou also scored for the Blues (25-11-5), while Vladimir Tarasenko registered a pair of assists.

Tanner Pearson had the lone goal for the Canucks (18-19-4), who have six players and two assistant coaches in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

St. Louis got stellar goaltending from Ville Husso, who stopped 38-of-39 shots and has a .963 save percentage in his last five games.

Michael DiPietro had 14 saves in his season debut for Vancouver, becoming the fourth goalie to play for the team this season.

Canucks all-star Thatcher Demko, backup Jaroslav Halak and taxi squad netminder Spencer Martin are all in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol alongside forwards Bo Horvat, Conor Garland and J.T. Miller. Assistant coaches Scott Walker and Kyle Gustafson were added to the list on Sunday.

Arturs Silovs of the AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks has also tested positive for the virus, forcing Vancouver to sign University of B.C. goalie Rylan Toth to an amateur tryout agreement so he could act as DiPietro’s backup.

Down 3-1 with less than 90 seconds on the game clock, the Canucks pulled DiPietro in favour of an extra attacker.

Tarasenko nearly potted an empty-net strike, but was swarmed by a trio of Canucks intent on not giving up another goal.

Kyrou cushioned St. Louis’ lead 16:43 into the second period, sending a rocket of a shot through traffic. The puck appeared to ping off the shaft of DiPietro’s stick and in.

Faulk and Tarasenko both assisted on the play. Tarasenko has points in his last nine games, with six goals and nine assists across the stretch.

He also figured in the power-play goal that put the Blues up 2-1 early in the second period after the Canucks were called for too many men.

Tarasenko sliced a pass to Schenn, who was stationed at the back door. Schenn poked it in for his ninth goal of the year.

St. Louis was 1 for 3 on the power play Sunday while Vancouver went scoreless on four opportunities with the man advantage.

Faulk drew St. Louis even ahead of the first intermission. Oskar Sundqvist blasted a pass to Faulk at the front of the net and the defenceman deflected it from between his legs, sending the puck careening into the crossbar and in at the 18:33 mark.

Two Blues had just stepped out of the box when the Canucks put away the first goal of the game 16:30 into the first period.

Vancouver’s Matthew Highmore got tangled up with both Ivan Barbashev and Torey Krug in St. Louis territory. Barbashev was called for roughing and Krug for removing Highmore’s helmet.

Vancouver managed five shots on the ensuing five-on-three power play, but Husso turned them all away. As the penalties expired, Pearson picked up Alex Chiasson’s rebound at the side of the net and rifled it over the goalie.

Elias Pettersson registered an assist on the play, marking the 100th of his NHL career.

1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ games gains you a few friends that want to congratulate you on this accomplishment. pic.twitter.com/W6NnjDT8gT — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 24, 2022

Sunday marked a major milestone for Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau, who coached his 1,000th NHL game.

Hired by Vancouver on Dec. 5, the 67-year-old former NHL centre has worked behind the bench for the Washington Capitals, Anaheim Ducks and Minnesota Wild. In 2008, he won the Jack Adams Award as the league’s top coach after guiding the floundering Caps through a bounce-back campaign.

Boudreau’s wife Crystal and two of their children were in the crowd Sunday as the milestone was marked with a video tribute before puck drop. Several of the coach’s former players — including Marcus Foligno, Alex Ovechkin and Kevin Bieksa — and colleagues like Stan Bowman delivered congratulatory messages. Boudreau appeared to be emotional on the bench.

The Blues are set to face the Flames in Calgary on Monday. The Canucks wrap a three-game homestand when they host the Oilers on Tuesday.

NOTES: Pavel Buchnevich didn’t make the trip to Vancouver with his Blues teammates. The left-winger was returned from COVID protocol to play in St. Louis’ 5-0 win over the Kraken in Seattle on Friday, but could not cross the border into Canada because he had tested positive for the virus in the last 10 days. … Sunday marked the first time the two teams have played since Jan. 27, 2020 when the Canucks beat the Blues 3-1 in Vancouver.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

