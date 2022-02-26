Feist leads the way in Rockets 2-1 win over Kamloops

Tyson Feist led the way as the Kelowna Rockets beat the Kamloops Blazers 2-1 Friday night (Feb. 25) at Prospera Centre.

After a scoreless first period, the Blazers struck first as Reese Belton scored his 10th of the season past Rockets goaltender Talyn Boyko.

Exactly five minutes later, Feist would tie the game with his 10th goal of the year. Dach and Liwiski had the assists.

The second period was a busy one as both teams recorded 17 shots on goal.

At the 5:58 mark of the third, Feist found the back of the net for the second time to give the Rockets the lead. Kovacevic and Price collected the assists.

Feist was named the first star for his two-goal performance. Boyko stopped 30 of 31 shots to earn the second star. Blazers goaltender Dylan Ernst made 33 saves and was named the third star.

With the win, the Rockets extended their winning streak to four games. They are 15-3-1-0 in the new year and 7-0 against Kamloops this season.

Both teams will complete the home-and-home series tonight with puck drop scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops.

