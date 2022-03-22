Vernon Sun Valley Source For Sports Vipers forward Addison Bradley (right) gets tangled up with Victoria Admirals counterpart Jasper Keast during the B.C. Tier 2 U15 hockey championships Tuesday, March 22, at Kal Tire Place North in Vernon. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Final four set at B.C. Tier 2 U15 hockey finals in Vernon

Victoria, Kelowna, South Delta and Port Coquitlam will play semifinals Wednesday morning, March 23

The semifinal matchups are set for Wednesday morning, March 23, at the B.C. Tier 2 U15 hockey championships in Vernon.

The undefeated Victoria Admirals (3-0) will take on the Port Coquitlam Pirates (1-1-1) at 8 a.m. at Kal Tire Place while the Okanagan champion Kelowna Rockets (2-0-1) tangle with the South Delta Storm (2-1) at 8:15 a.m. at Kal Tire Place North.

The two losers will play for provincial bronze at 2 p.m. and the gold-medal contest between the two semifinal winners will go at 5 p.m. Both medal games are at Kal Tire Place North.

Victoria cruised to a third straight win in the final game of the preliminary round Tuesday, downing the host Vernon Sun Valley Source For Sports Vipers 13-1 . Vernon finished 0-3. Evan Kashuba had the lone goal for the Vipers.

Port Coquitlam secured a semifinal spot with a hard-fought 4-4 tie against Kelowna, which needed only a single point to advance to the playoff round.

South Delta rolls into the final four off a 6-1 victory over the Cranbrook Bucks. The Storm have outscored their last two opponents by a combined 15-1.

The Williams Lake Timberwolves picked up their first win of the provincials, downing northern rivals Fort St. John Flyers 3-1. Both teams finished at 1-2.

