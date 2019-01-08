Final two berths for BC Women’s Curling Championship awarded

Team Richards and Team Thompson claimed the spots with victories in Kamloops

The teams are all set for the BC Women’s Curling Championship at the end of the month in Quesnel.

With only three weeks to go, the final two berths for the provincial tournament were awarded after a playdown at the Kamloops Curling Club over the weekend (Jan. 4-6).

Team Richards, whose players hail from Kelowna, Victoria and Prince George, is made up of Brette Richards, Blaine de Jager, Steph Jackson Baier and Heather Tyre.

They won the open #2 playdown’s A event with a 7-6 victory over 2019 BC Junior Women’s champion Team Daniels and an 11-4 win over Team Thompson.

Team Thompson from Kamloops will also move forward.

The squad, made up of Karla Thompson, Holly Donaldson, Megan Daniels and Cassie Savage, prevailed in the B event with a 7-6 win over Team Daniels.

Both Team Richards and Team Thompson have players who have been successful at previous BC Women’s Championships.

Jackson Bier won in 2014 with Team Van Osch, Thompson skipped a team to victory in 2016 and Richards and de Jager were part of Team Mallet’s winning bid in 2017.

The complete list of teams that have qualified for the 2019 BC Women’s Curling Championship is as follows:

– Team Van Osch (Defending champion)

– Team Brown (CTRS)

– Team Wark (BC Curling Tour)

– Team Gushulak (BC Curling Tour)

– Team Slattery (Open #1 playdown)

– Team Hudyma (Open #1 playdown)

– Team Richards (Open #2 playdown)

– Team Thompson (Open #2 playdown)

The final men’s berth will be determined at the men’s open playdown at Lilloet Curling Club from Jan. 11 to 13.

The 2019 BC Men’s and Women’s Curling Championships will be taking place from January 29 to Feburary 3 in Quesnel.

Tickets can be purchased for the Quesnel event by following the link here:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/2019-bc-mens-and-womens-curling-championships-tickets-50759624403

