Flames eliminate Stars in 7 games to set up NHL’s Battle of Alberta

The Calgary Flames have defeated the Dallas Stars 3-2 in overtime in Game 7 of their first-round NHL playoff series Sunday night to advance to the second round.
More coming.
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Gaudreau scores OT winner in 3-2 Calgary victory
The Calgary Flames have defeated the Dallas Stars 3-2 in overtime in Game 7 of their first-round NHL playoff series Sunday night to advance to the second round.
More coming.
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Be Among The First To Know
Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.