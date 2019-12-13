Foote continuing with Team Canada for World Juniors

The roster has nearly been set for the World Juniors launch on Dec. 26

The Rockets’ Nolan Foote has advanced through the major cuts for Team Canada’s World Juniors roster.

Foote joins a group of 14 forwards who were selected after a four-day selection camp earlier this week against a team of USports all-stars. The Kelowna captain picked up a goal and an assist in one exhibition game played and though the final roster has not been set, Foote looks to have cemented a spot.

“As with every year, there are difficult decisions to trim down our roster, but ultimately we believe this group will give us our best shot at a gold medal,” said Shawn Bullock, director of men’s national teams with Hockey Canada.

“We will continue the process of building our team, and we look forward to an exciting World Juniors.”

Make it 18!! @Kelowna_Rockets Nolan Foote is 18th player in franchise history to play for Canada at world juniors. Follows in footsteps of Gordon, McLean, Kobasew, Gorges, Weber, Comeau, Schenn, Myers, Benn, Barrie, Bowey, Morrissey, McMillan, Chartier, Dube (twice), C. Foote. pic.twitter.com/bt42nyygcT — Regan Bartel (@Reganrant) December 13, 2019

Team Canada is expected to make one more cut to the final roster as various NHL players who’re eligable may become available to join the roster before the tournament starts on Dec. 26 in the Czech Republic.

Team Canada takes on Team U.S. in the first game at 10 a.m.

