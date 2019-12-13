Kelowna’s Nolan Foote has moved forward with Canada’s National Junior Team. (Photo: Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets Images)

Foote continuing with Team Canada for World Juniors

The roster has nearly been set for the World Juniors launch on Dec. 26

The Rockets’ Nolan Foote has advanced through the major cuts for Team Canada’s World Juniors roster.

Foote joins a group of 14 forwards who were selected after a four-day selection camp earlier this week against a team of USports all-stars. The Kelowna captain picked up a goal and an assist in one exhibition game played and though the final roster has not been set, Foote looks to have cemented a spot.

“As with every year, there are difficult decisions to trim down our roster, but ultimately we believe this group will give us our best shot at a gold medal,” said Shawn Bullock, director of men’s national teams with Hockey Canada.

“We will continue the process of building our team, and we look forward to an exciting World Juniors.”

READ MORE: Rockets’ Foote joins Canada’s best at World Junior selection camp

READ MORE: Rockets’ winning streak goes cold with loss to Ice

Team Canada is expected to make one more cut to the final roster as various NHL players who’re eligable may become available to join the roster before the tournament starts on Dec. 26 in the Czech Republic.

Team Canada takes on Team U.S. in the first game at 10 a.m.

