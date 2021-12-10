Former Kelowna footballer to play for Blue Bombers in Grey Cup

~Jordy Cunningham

All eyes across Canada will be on the 108th Grey Cup on Sunday, a game that will feature Kelowna native Jesse Briggs.

The linebacker is set to play in his second consecutive Grey Cup for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers as they look to win back-to-back championships against the Hamilton Tiger Cats. Winnipeg won in 2019, with no season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last Sunday, they beat Saskatchewan 21-17 to advance to the final.

Briggs got his start in his hometown of Kelowna as he played for the KSS Owls, coached by Roy Anderson. He went on to play four seasons at McGill University for the Redmen where he was named their defensive player of the year in 2013. In May 2014, the Blue Bombers selected Briggs in the second round—17th overall—of the CFL draft. Briggs surprised a lot of teams with his strength and athleticism and as a result, Winnipeg traded up in the draft to select him.

Briggs, now 31, has spent all seven of his professional seasons with the Blue Bombers. Until this year, he’s been a fixture on Winnipeg’s special teams. Through injuries to injuries to Americans ahead of him in the lineup, Briggs made the step up to linebacker this season, contributing 24 tackles on the CFL’s best defence.

Briggs had a first in his career back in August when he celebrated his first career professional touchdown on a fumble recovery, which he ran 83 yards for the touchdown. While his stats aren’t eye-popping, his versatility makes him a crucial player for the Blue Bombers.

Back in January, Briggs and the Blue Bombers agreed on a one-year extension. It’s paid off as they look for their second straight title on Sunday.

The 108th Grey Cup will kick off on Sunday in Hamilton, Ontario at 3 p.m. Pacific time.

