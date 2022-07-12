Former Kelowna Rocket and Penticton Vee hangs up the skates in his NHL career

(Photo - @Kelowna_Rockets/Twitter)

A former Kelowna Rocket is hanging up the skates after 17 seasons in the NHL.

Defenseman Duncan Keith, who played for the Chicago Blackhawks and Edmonton Oilers, officially called it a career on Tuesday (July 12).

The now 38-year old won three Stanley Cups over the course of his career in 2010, 2013, and 2015. He collected 646 points (106 goals, 540 assists) in his career and 91 points (19 goals, 72 assists) in 151 games in his playoff career.

Before making the NHL in 2005, Keith was a substantial part of the 2002-03 Kelowna Rockets. He helped lead them to the team’s first WHL title as he collected 46 points (11 goals, 35 assists) in 37 regular season games. In the team’s playoff run, he added 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) in 19 games.

The team went onto the Memorial Cup in which they finished third.

Before his time with the Rockets and at Michigan State University, Keith played two seasons (1999-01) for the Penticton Vees of the BCHL. Over two season with the Vees, he collected 118 points (27 goals, 91 assists) in 119 games.

