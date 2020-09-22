Leon Draisaitl skates against the Portland Winterhawks on May 1, 2015, at Prospera Place in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Getty Images)

Former Kelowna Rocket Leon Draisaitl named NHL’s best

Draisaitl topped the NHL’s scoring charts with 110 points

Former Kelowna Rocket Leon Draisaitl has been named the NHL’s top player for the league’s 2019/20 season.

The now-Edmonton Oiler received both the Hart Trophy and the Ted Lindsay Award on Monday, Sept. 21, as the league handed out its remaining awards virtually.

Draisaitl topped the NHL’s scoring charts this year with 110 points (43 G, 67 A). That’s 13 more points than his second-place teammate Connor McDavid.

The Ted Lindsay Award, formerly known as the Lester B. Pearson Award, is awarded “to the most outstanding player in the NHL” as voted by NHLPA members.

The other finalists were Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon and Artemi Panarin from the New York Rangers.

The Hart Trophy is awarded to the NHL’s most valuable players as voted on by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

READ MORE: NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers to feature 14 Kelowna Rockets alumni

READ MORE: City of Kelowna to hold funds for 2023 Memorial Cup bid

MacKinnon and Panarin were also the other two finalists for the Hart.

Draisaitl was with the Rockets for a short, but memorable time during the 2014-15 season, notching 53 points (19 G, 32 A) in only 32 regular-season games.

From there, Draisaitl led the Rockets to an Ed Chynoweth Cup win, sweeping the Brandon Wheat Kings in four games. Draisaitl notched 28 points (10 G, 18 A) in 19 playoff contests during that run.

The Rockets eventually fell in overtime to the Oshawa Generals in the Memorial Cup championship, but Draisaitl’s strong performance — registering seven points (4 G, 3 A) in five games — earned him the Stafford Smythe Trophy as the tournament’s MVP.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kelowna Rockets

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s Chase Claypool catches first NFL touchdown pass

Just Posted

Citing stability, B.C. Premier calls snap election for Oct. 24

John Horgan meets with Lieutenant Governor to request vote

Violent wanted man may be in Okanagan

RCMP asking for public’s help in locating Roy Andrew

Morning Start: Polar bears don’t have white skin or fur

Your morning start for Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020

Woman rescued from West Kelowna trail

The woman had to be rescued after falling on a trail and hurting her ankle

Former Kelowna Rocket Leon Draisaitl named NHL’s best

Draisaitl topped the NHL’s scoring charts with 110 points

COVID-19: 4 more deaths, 366 new cases in B.C. since Friday

A total of 8,208 people in B.C. have tested positive for COVID-19 since January

Here’s how voting amid a pandemic will happen in B.C.

Elections BC has worked with the provincial health office to determine safety protocols for voting

B.C. privacy commissioner will hear First Nations complaints about COVID

The hearing will rely on written submissions from the Indigenous governments as well as the Ministry of Health

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Majority of Canadians support wearing masks during COVID-19, oppose protests: poll

Nearly 90 per cent felt wearing a mask was a civic duty because it protects others from COVID-19

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Paper towel in short supply as people stay home, clean more, industry leader says

While toilet paper consumption has returned to normal levels, paper towel sales continue to outpace pre-COVID levels

16 COVID-19 cases reported in Interior Health region

One person is in hospital and 34 people are isolating

Group wants Parliament, courts to hold social media to same standard as publishers

Daniel Bernhard made the comments shortly after Friends of Canadian Broadcasting released a research paper

Most Read