Former Kelowna Rockets have chance for NHL All-Star game

Shea Weber and Leon Draisaitl could go to the game with help from fan voting

Kelowna Rockets fans could recognize two very familiar faces playing at the 2019 NHL All-Star Game. Shea Weber and Leon Draisaitl weren’t named to the starting selections made by the NHL, but with some help from online fan voting, the two Rockets alumni could be on their way.

Weber, now the Montreal Canadians captain and defenceman had a four year stint with the Rockets from 2001-2005, which included the Rockets’ only Memorial Cup championship in 2004. Draisaitl, now with the Edmonton Oilers, led the Rockets to the top of the WHL, but lost in the Memorial Cup finals in 2015.

The two players, who are some of the Rocket’s most successful alumni, could join some of the leagues best at the All-Star Game like Draisaitl’s teammate Connor McDavid, Toronto’s John Tavares, Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby, and Vancouver’s rookie all-star Elias Pettersson come Jan. 26 in San Jose.

The Memorial Cup will return to Kelowna in 2020, as the Rockets will look for another championship on home ice; a few years from now, Rockets fans could see more alumni playing amongst the NHL’s best.

