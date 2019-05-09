Former Kelowna Rockets lace up for IIHF Championships

Three Rockets will represent thier countries starting Friday

Kelowna Rockets alumni will soon take the ice at the 2019 IIHF Hockey Championships.

Damon Severson, Leon Draisaitl and Jackson Whistle are representing their countries as the top teams in the world meet in the international tournament starting Friday in Slovakia.

Severson played from 2010 to 2014 with the Rockets, registering 167 points in 260 games.

Now a defenceman with the New Jersey Devils, Severson will join the blueliners for Team Canada.

He posted a career high in points this past season with 39 points in 82 games.

Team Canada opens the championships against Team Finland.

READ MORE: Straight Outta Rutland: UBC Okanagan adds Rutland basketball star

Draisaitl became the first Rockets alumni to notch over 100 points this past NHL season.

He’ll join the Team Germany squad.

READ MORE: Leafs centre Tavares suffers oblique injury while practising with Canada

Goalie Jackson Whistle will lace up for Great Britain. The Kelowna native has been playing professionally in Ireland and England since turning pro.

Whistle was a part of the Rockets’ 2015 playoff run and played four seasons with Kelowna, playing in 130 games.

Great Britain starts their tournament against Draisaitl’s Team Germany.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.