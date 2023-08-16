13-year NBA veteran Dee Brown is hosting a two-day youth basketball clinic at Kelowna Christian Academy on Aug. 25 and 26. (@deebrown_og/Instagram)

Former NBA dunk contest champ hosting clinic in Kelowna

Former Celtic, Raptor, and Magic Dee Brown is hosting a two-day youth basketball clinic Aug. 25, 26

Kelowna’s biggest baseball facility is now hosting a basketball clinic with a NBA legend.

The Yardhouse, powered by B3 Better Sports and GW Hoops are hosting a two-day youth basketball ran by a former NBA player, slam dunk champion, coach, and general manager.

13-year NBA veteran Dee Brown is coming to Kelowna to host the two-day event. Drafted in the first round (19th overall) in the 1990 NBA Draft, Brown played for the Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors, and Orlando Magic in this career. He averaged 11.1 points per game over 608 career games and won the 1991 NBA dunk contest.

The two-day camp, running on Aug. 25 and 26 is set into two groups: grade 6-8 and grade 9-12. The grade 6-8’s run from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 25 and from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26. On both days, the grades 9-12 run afterwards, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The purpose of the camp is to help athletes establish culture, identity, and standards of performance, as well as practice planning, game planning, and player development.

Space is limited to 50 per group. The clinic is taking place at Kelowna Christian Academy at 2870 Benvoulin Road.

It costs $169 per athlete to register.

On the second day of the clinic, participants will take part in a dunk contest and three-point contest for a chance to win a pair of Reebok Pumps signed by Brown himself.

Athletes can sign up on The Yardhouse’s website.

