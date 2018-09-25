Jakob Stukel #34 of Vancouver Canucks gets up after a check by Zach Fischer #48 as Dillon Dube #59 of Calgary Flames skates away with the puck on Sept. 10, 2017 at the South Okanagan Event Centre in Penticton, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)

Former Rockets vying for place in NHL

Twarynski and Dube are turning heads during NHL preseason

Many former Kelowna Rockets players are currently vying for spots on professional hockey rosters all over the world.

Two of Kelowna’s most recently graduated players are currently making a splash in the world’s most prestigious league, the National Hockey League.

Former Assistant Captain Dillon Dube, and former leading goal-scorer Carsen Twarynski are both making decisions for the general mangers of their respective clubs very tough.

RELATED: Rockets prepare for three-game series against Prince George

Dube made an instant impact in the Calgary Flames lineup opening the NHL preseason with a hat trick and first star performance against the Edmonton Oilers. The following game Dube notched an assist and was named the games first star once again against the Vancouver Canucks before scoring his fourth goal in his third preseason game against the Winnipeg Jets. Dube was finally held pointless in his fourth preseason game in a rematch with the Canucks, but got right back on the scoresheet on Monday night against the Jets with another assist.

RELATED: Kelowna Rockets fall to Kamloops Blazers

The Calgary native has been turning heads in Alberta.

On the other side of the NHL, Rockets former leading goal scorer Carsen Twarynski is impressing the Philadelphia Flyers. Through four games the power forward has notched a goal and an assist. The media in Philadelphia caught notice of Twarynski’s play as well.

Twarynski’s hard-nosed play-style accompanied by his ability to contribute offensively have helped him along thus far in the preseason. Last season the Calgary, Alberta. native led the Rockets in goals with 45.

Both Twarynski and Dube look to continue their success as the NHL preseason continues.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rockets prepare for three-game series against Prince George

Just Posted

Former Rockets vying for place in NHL

Twarynski and Dube are turning heads during NHL preseason

Organic Okanagan Festival returns for a 13th year

The annual event will be hosted at Summerhill Pyramid Winery

Traffic ahead for commuters driving into Kelowna

A car accident has left one lane open for Northbound drivers

Rockets prepare for three-game series against Prince George

The Kelowna Rockets will be looking to Kyle Topping during the series

Okanagan rugby community raises funds for cancer services

The first ever fundraiser held on Sunday raised $14,000

VIDEO: Rare close encounter with whale pod spotted off B.C. waters

Pod of southern resident orca whales breach within arms length of whale watchers

Veterans Affairs ordered to take second look before supporting vets’ relatives

Liberal government ordered officials to adopt a more critical eye

Dead B.C. motorcyclist was member of group that raced down mountain road

Some group members record their rides on Strathcona Parkway and post times to page

Indigenous athletes in spotlight at BC Sports Hall of Fame

New gallery to feature Carey Price, Kaila Mussel and Richard Peter

Okanagan College student population climbs

Enrolment up nearly 14 per cent

B.C. couple who went missing on flight from Edmonton named by family

Family released a statement Wednesday saying they’re still intent on finding the two-seater plane

Coldstream supports Okanagan College Campus residence project

Project would see a 100-bed residence on the Vernon campus in Coldstream

VIDEO: A close look at what you were breathing during the B.C. wildfire season

Electron microscope images show soot and tar particles generated by worst B.C. fire season

Okanagan show supports youth mental health, suicide prevention

Robb Nash will be performing Oct. 2 and 3 at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre

Most Read