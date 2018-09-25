Former Rockets vying for place in NHL

Jakob Stukel #34 of Vancouver Canucks gets up after a check by Zach Fischer #48 as Dillon Dube #59 of Calgary Flames skates away with the puck on Sept. 10, 2017 at the South Okanagan Event Centre in Penticton, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)

Many former Kelowna Rockets players are currently vying for spots on professional hockey rosters all over the world.

Two of Kelowna’s most recently graduated players are currently making a splash in the world’s most prestigious league, the National Hockey League.

Former Assistant Captain Dillon Dube, and former leading goal-scorer Carsen Twarynski are both making decisions for the general mangers of their respective clubs very tough.

Dube made an instant impact in the Calgary Flames lineup opening the NHL preseason with a hat trick and first star performance against the Edmonton Oilers. The following game Dube notched an assist and was named the games first star once again against the Vancouver Canucks before scoring his fourth goal in his third preseason game against the Winnipeg Jets. Dube was finally held pointless in his fourth preseason game in a rematch with the Canucks, but got right back on the scoresheet on Monday night against the Jets with another assist.

The Calgary native has been turning heads in Alberta.

Fun fact: Dillon Dube now has 6 points in 5 preseason games 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jNRaJhvfJi — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) September 25, 2018

On the other side of the NHL, Rockets former leading goal scorer Carsen Twarynski is impressing the Philadelphia Flyers. Through four games the power forward has notched a goal and an assist. The media in Philadelphia caught notice of Twarynski’s play as well.

I don't know if Carsen Twarynski will make team out of camp. I do know that he has been doing the things that well get him an NHL career if he keeps doing them consistently. — Bill Meltzer (@billmeltzer) September 24, 2018

Twarynski’s hard-nosed play-style accompanied by his ability to contribute offensively have helped him along thus far in the preseason. Last season the Calgary, Alberta. native led the Rockets in goals with 45.

Both Twarynski and Dube look to continue their success as the NHL preseason continues.

