Chris Kelly will lead the men’s Olympic hockey team at the 2018 games. (Canadian Press photo)

Former Stanley Cup winner Chris Kelly named captain of Canada’s Olympic men’s hockey team

Kelly is a veteran of 833 games and won a Stanley Cup with the Boston Bruins in 2011

Chris Kelly has been named captain of Canada’s men’s hockey team at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Kelly is a veteran of 833 games and won a Stanley Cup with the Boston Bruins in 2011.

He played 82 games with the Ottawa Senators last season and has appeared in 16 games with Ottawa’s American Hockey League affiliate this season.

Rene Bourque, Andrew Ebbett, Chris Lee and Derek Roy will rotate as alternate captains during the Olympic tournament.

Hockey Canada says Maxim Noreau will also serve as part of Canada’s leadership group, but will not wear an ‘A’ on his sweater.

Canada begins its quest for a third straight men’s hockey gold medal Feb. 15 against Switzerland.

The Canadian Press

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version had the incorrect year Kelly helped the Bruins to a Stanley Cup title.

Previous story
Coyotes open season in the Arizona sun
Next story
Cheer for the Okanagan athletes competing at the PyeongChang Olympics

Just Posted

B.C. to increase minimum wage to $15.20/hour in 2021

Premier John Horgan says next increase will come in June

Kelowna council advised to reject new downtown hotel proposal

City staff say council should not give plan for a 33-storey hotel a development permit

Update: Advance poll numbers in Kelowna West

Elections BC says 1,912 ballots were cast on the first two days of advance voting in byelection

Pothole problems plague Kelowna

City is rapidly filling a growing number of holes

Kelowna athletes prep for 2018 BC Games

At a meeting Wednesday night, athletes and parents gathered in advance of Kamloops event

Calling entrepreneurs: Dragons Den coming back to Okanagan

Popular TV show is looking for entrepreneurs with great ideas to hear pitches

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Legal marijuana on track for July but getting pot int0 stores could take longer

Could take three to four months for marijuana to hit store shelves

Toronto police recover remains of six people in alleged serial killer investigation

More charges are expected against McArthur, who is currently charged with first-degree murder

Ex-Manitoba cabinet minister apologizes after staff allege he tickled them

Stan Struthers says he recently learned behaviour made former colleagues, staff feel disrespected

BCHL Today: Grisdale honoured by CJHL and Vees tame Trail

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Letter: ICBC is a tax grab to benefit government

Kelowna letter-writer says there is something wrong with ICBC

Trans-Canada Highway closed between Revelstoke and Golden

High avalanche danger challenges travellers with road closures

Driver caught trying to sneak into HOV lane with mannequin

Port Mann RCMP confiscated the very silent passenger

Most Read