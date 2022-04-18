Former Vernon Vipers captain explodes for five-goal game

Jagger Williamson of Lumby scores all but one of his team’s six goals in 6-1 Federal Prospects League pro game win

Lumby’s Jagger Williamson (centre) exploded for five goals to help lead his Columbus River Dragons to a 6-1 romp over the Port Huron Prowlers in the teams’ Federal Prospects Hockey League’s regular-season finale Saturday, April 16. (CRD Facebook photo)

Captain Comeback capped off his return to professional hockey in style Saturday night, April 16.

Former Vernon Vipers captain Jagger Williamson of Lumby erupted for five goals and was named the game’s first star as the Columbus (Georgia) River Dragons closed out their Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) regular season with a 6-1 romp over the hometown Port Huron Prowlers in Port Huron, Mich.

Williamson, 23, who had two assists Friday as Columbus beat Port Huron 4-1 in the front end of the regular-season doubleheader finale, scored four goals at even strength and added a powerplay marker.

The Vipers’ fan favourite made his return to pro hockey this season in Columbus after suffering a devastating leg injury in his first professional game in his 2019-20 rookie season with the River Dragons. Williamson sat out all of 2020-21 rehabbing the injury at home in the North Okanagan.

The Dragons re-signed Williamson in September 2021.

“I’m so eager and excited to get back to hockey and be given another chance to play the game I love” Williamson said after the signing. “After being sidelined for two years with that leg injury, I’m blessed the River Dragons believe in me and I cannot wait to get down there and hear the Civic Center erupt.”

Williamson appeared in 50 regular season games for Columbus, scoring 13 goals and adding 32 assists for 45 points, good for third overall in team scoring. He picked up 69 penalty minutes.

The River Dragons finished second in the seven-team league and receive a bye into the semifinals along with the regular-season champion Watertown Wolves (Watertown, NY). Columbus won its final four regular-season games.

