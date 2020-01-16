(Photo: Hobeybaker.com)

Former West Kelowna Warriors player nominated for NCAA top award

Jason Cotton was one of 18 BC Hockey League players nominated for the Hobey Baker Award

A West Kelowna Warriors alum has been nominated for the NCAA’s top men’s ice hockey award.

Jason Cotton, now a senior at Sacred Heart University in Connecticut, U.S. and a member of the Warriors from 2013 to 2015 is one of 75 league players nominated for the Hobey Baker Award, which recognizes both hockey skills and character for university players.

Cotton is one of 18 BC Hockey League players now playing in the NCAA that were picked for the award. The award has been won in the past by the Vancouver Canucks forward Adam Gaudette and Colorado Avalanche star Cole Makar.

READ MORE: Kelowna Chiefs goalie named second Star of the Week

READ MORE: Kelowna golfer starts 2020 on strong note with podium finish

In his two seasons with the Warriors, Cotton recorded 117 points in 108 regular season games and had three points in eight playoff games. Since joining Sacred Heart in 2017, the forward has notched 67 points in 98 games.

Joining Cotton for nominations for the Hobey Baker Award are fellow former Okanagan BCHLers Nick Hutchison (Salmon Arm), Taylor Ward and Mike Lee (Penticton Vees) as well as Odeen Tufto (Vernon Vipers).

