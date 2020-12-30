(Clockwise from top left) Lily Nay and Ida Jenns; Lindsey Ellett; Jacob Mattson; North Island Bantam Eagles; Sebastian Gylander. (Black Press Media, submitted)

From marathons to lengthy swims, B.C. athletes persevered through 2020

These athletes battled through hardships to achieve their goals

In a year where much of the biggest news in sports was that there weren’t any, star athletes and regular people alike found a way to thrive. Here are the top five inspirational sports stories of 2020.

South Surrey teacher runs DIY marathon after Vancouver event cancelled due to COVID-19

Lindsey Ellett was planning on running the Vancouver BMO Marathon this May. The school teacher had put in months of hard work and she was excited – right up until it was cancelled as the pandemic began in earnest this March. But Ellet refused to let all those miles go to waste. READ MORE

Maple Ridge man runs mega-marathon for Movember

And we have another runner. Jacob Mattson only started running when the pandemic hit but he made up for lost time by running up to 80 kilometres a week. Mattson also raised $2,805 for prostate cancer research, so every single mile was certainly worth it. READ MORE

Golden Special Olympian returns home a national champion

Remember pre-pandemic 2020? Well, during those blissful months, a Golden athlete came home a champion. Sebastian Gylander. He brought home four medals – two of them gold – so one could say he brought the thunder to the Special Olympics national championships in Thunder Bay. READ MORE

Lily and the lake: How a young B.C. girl with Down syndrome swam to her dream

Many of us spent 2020 sitting on our couches, working our way through Netflix’s library at an alarming rate. But some of us, like 10-year-old Lily Nay, accomplished something amazing. READ MORE

North Island Bantam Eagles battle back and throttle Sooke Thunderbirds en route to BC Championships

It was the story of a the little team that could. According to their coach, “the boys were super jacked to play in front of a full barn” and play they did. READ MORE

