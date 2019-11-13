West Kelowna Warriors president Chris Laurie served as the team’s marketing director from 2006 to 2008. (Contributed)

Front office changes continue for West Kelowna Warriors

The Warriors have hired West Kelowna native Chris Laurie as their new president

The West Kelowna Warriors have named Chris Laurie as its new president.

Laurie will take over immediately and oversee all elements of the hockey club and business operation.

The West Kelowna native was initially the marketing director for the Warriors during its first two seasons from 2006 to 2008 under founding ownership Vision Group Sports. Laurie graduated from his position with the Warriors and went on to work in the AHL, followed by a three-year stint as the general manager of the Armarillo Bulls of the North American Hockey League, which included a league championship in his final year.

In 2013, Laurie moved back to the Central Okanagan to be closer to family and pursue other business interests.

“I’m very excited to re-join my hometown franchise,” said Laurie. “I have fond memories of my time with the Warriors and all the wonderful supporters I met along the way. I’ve always had an affinity for this organization and I look forward to helping turn it around. It is a privilege to work in hockey and I thank new team owners Mr. Murphy and Mr. Hume for entrusting me with this opportunity.”

Principal owner, John Murphy, said Laurie was a “true professional” and with lots of experience for the job.

“Rod Hume and I feel very fortunate to bring Chris as president,” said Murphy. “He is not only a proven executive with experience in all elements of the hockey business but a true professional in every sense of the word. It is our commitment to the players our employees, and all the fans, that we intend to raise the professionalism of this organization. Hiring Chris is an important step in that direction.”

On Monday, the Warriors also announced the hiring of new owners John Murphy and Rod Hume.

The first two home games under the new ownership group are Friday, Nov. 22 and Nov. 23. Laurie is promising upgrades to the game night presentation.

The Warriors will be holding a press conference to formally announce the hiring of Laurie at Royal Lepage Place on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

