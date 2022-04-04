Game three tonight between West Kelowna Warriors and Vernon Vipers

It’s game three tonight between the West Kelowna Warriors and Vernon Vipers in the first round of the BCHL playoffs, with both sides looking to take a stranglehold.

Vernon was able to win game one on the road at Royal LePage Place in front of a four-figure crowd on April 1 by a score of 5-2, before West Kelowna tied the series with a 5-2 win in game two on Saturday.

It was a record night for one Warriors skater, namely Charles Alexis Legault, who tied a franchise record for most points by a defenseman in a playoff game with three.

Though lineups for the two squads remain much the same for game three, West Kelowna will receive quite a boost in the return of Felix Trudeau, who is returning from a five-game suspension.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. at Kal Tire Place in Vernon, who is hosting its first game of the 2021-22 postseason. Game broadcast will be available on the Shaw Spotlight Channel, BCHLTV.

Game four will go April 6, also in Vernon.

