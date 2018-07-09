Gay takes bronze at nationals in Ottawa

John Gay has yet another piece of shiny hardware to add his expanding collection.
The 21-year-old Kelowna native won the bronze medal in the 3,000 metre steeplechase last week at the Canadian Track and Field Championships in Ottawa.
👟 TF | @JohnGay96 of @UBCTrack won the bronze medal in the 3,000-metre #steeplechase tonight at the @athleticscanada national championships in #Ottawa! On Wednesday, recruit @juliekawaih won silver in the U20 #heptathlon #GoBirdsGo #actf18
📷: @Longbomb pic.twitter.com/l6ZUyWjw0s
— UBC Thunderbirds (@ubctbirds) July 6, 2018
Gay, an OKM grad and member of the Vancouver Thunderbirds track club, finished the race in nine minutes 1.05 seconds, seven seconds back of the winner, Matt Hughes from Ontario.
Gay also competed at nationals in the 1,500 metres and finished in eighth place overall in 3:51:27.
In May, Gay finished off his UBC Thunderbirds’ varsity career in style, completing a three-peat at the NAIA nationals by winning the 3,000 metre steeplechase in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
