John Gay (middle) competing at the Canadian Track and Field Championships in Ottawa.

Gay takes bronze at nationals in Ottawa

Okanagan Misson Secondary grad places third in 3,000 metre steeplechase.

John Gay has yet another piece of shiny hardware to add his expanding collection.

The 21-year-old Kelowna native won the bronze medal in the 3,000 metre steeplechase last week at the Canadian Track and Field Championships in Ottawa.

Gay, an OKM grad and member of the Vancouver Thunderbirds track club, finished the race in nine minutes 1.05 seconds, seven seconds back of the winner, Matt Hughes from Ontario.

Gay also competed at nationals in the 1,500 metres and finished in eighth place overall in 3:51:27.

RELATED: Three-peat for Kelowna’s Gay at NAIA finals

In May, Gay finished off his UBC Thunderbirds’ varsity career in style, completing a three-peat at the NAIA nationals by winning the 3,000 metre steeplechase in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

