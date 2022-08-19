Goalscoring runs in the family for new West Kelowna forward Duclair

Hockey is a family affair for the Duclairs, and Christopher is following in the footsteps of older brother Anthony.

The West Kelowna Warriors announced on Aug. 18 that the 19-year-old will be joining the BCHL squad this upcoming season, after a one-for-one trade for forward Cameron Hicklin.

Duclair, seven years the junior of Anthony who has skated with six NHL teams and most recently scored over 30 goals last season with the Florida Panthers, will be coming off of a one-year stint with the Odessa Jackalopes of the NAHL.

His impressive year in the States, where he notched 42 points in 59 games, was enough for the Warriors to warrant sending a two-year veteran and Kelowna native in Hicklin the other way.

Warriors General Manager & Head Coach Simon Ferguson said the team is “very excited” for Duclair to don the jersey.

“Christopher plays the game with great pace speed and determination. He pushes the pace offensively and is responsible defensively.”

When he walks into the dressing room for the first time, there will already be some familiar faces to Duclair.

Justin Katz & Alexi Van Houtte-Cachero are just a couple guys I train with over the Summer and they said nothing but great things about the BCHL and West Kelowna.” said Duclair. “It’s awesome to see some familiar faces on the team and I also feel comfortable with the coaching staff and management. The Warriors have a winning culture and they put a lot of emphasis on player development which is huge.”

READ MORE: Upset City: Kelowna Rocket Szturc helps Czechia past USA

READ MORE: West Kelowna Warriors road games to hit the local airwaves

@JakeC_16

Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BCHLCity of West KelownahockeyWest Kelowna Warriors