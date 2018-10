Gold, silver, and bronze earned by Lake Country skating club in latest competition

The Central Okanagan skaters competed in the ISU International Adult Figure Skating Competition

From left to right: Ian Lawrence, Isabella Ciocoiu, Jacqueline Parser, Karen Smith, Lesley Ricci, Donna Bergvinson, Henrietta Penney, Corinne Macasso and Mel Brummund all earned a medal during Team Okanagan’s latest competition in Burnaby. - Contributed

A group of adult figure skaters from the Central Okanagan took home two gold and six silver medals after competing in the ISU International Adult Figure Skating Competition in Burnaby. The event was held from Oct. 11 to 13 and featured more than 165 skaters from 15 countries.

The nine members of Team Okanagan, representing Lake Country, Kelowna, and West Kelowna, brought home 13 medals.

READ MORE: Central Okanagan skaters featured in CBC documentary

Gold medals:

Donna Bergvinson (Bronze Women IV Freeskate)

Karen Smith (Gold Women II-III Artistic)

Silver medals:

Donna Bergvinson (Bronze Women IV Artistic)

Mel Brummund (Bronze Pattern Dance)

Isabella Ciocoiu (Silver Women III Freeskate, Silver Women III Artistic, Silver Pattern Dance)

Ian Lawrence (Silver Pattern Dance)

Corinne Macasso (Bronze Women III Artistic, Bronze Pattern Dance)

Karen Smith (Gold Women II-III Freeskate)

Bronze medals:

Jacqueline Parser (Bronze Women IV Artistic)

Henrietta Penney (Bronze Women V Artistic)

Fourth place:

Lesley Ricci (Silver Women III Freeskate)

Fifth place:

Lesley Ricci (Silver Women III Artistic)

edit@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.