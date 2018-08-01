Golden effort for Kelowna duo at provincials

Isabella Dreger and Lily Stroda combined for six medals at the BC JD track finals in Kelowna.

Isabella Dreger (left) and Lily Stroda were big winners at the BC Junior Development Championships last weekend at the Apple Bowl. -Image: Contributed

The ill-effects of an ear infection slowed her down, but didn’t keep Lily Stroda from reaching the podium twice at the 2018 B.C. Junior Development Track and Field Championships.

Lily, 1o, and fellow Kelowna athlete Isabella Dreger, 13, combined for six medals last weekend at the provincial meet at the Apple Bowl.

Leading up to the championships, Lily had been sick at home for 10 days with an ear infection. Her mom and coach, Verena Stroda, chose to scratch Lily from the 60 metre event on Friday.

But Lily refused to sit out the following day’s events.

“Saturday we could not stop her from her favorite events, the high jump and the 60m hurdles,” Verena Stroda said.

Lily went out and captured gold in the high jump with a personal best jump of 1.30m—just four centimetres below her height of 1.34m.

“She has amazing form and just flies over the bar, people were applauding her and cheering her on,” said Verena Stroda.

In the 60m hurdles, Lily had a slow start—because she couldn’t hear the gun due to her ear infection—but quickly found her form to win the race in 11.45 seconds, 4/100 ahead of the runner up.

On Sunday, Lily entered the long jump but had pretty much run out of energy and finished in sixth place. She also decided to skip the 100m and shot put.

Meanwhile, Isabella Dreger won three events in the 13-year-old division—the 80-metre hurdles in a time of 12.46 seconds, the 100m in 12.98 seconds and the 200m in convincing style with a time of 26.52, 6/10 faster than the runner up. She also placed third in long jump with a best leap of 4.72 metres.

Both athletes are coached by Verena Stroda.

