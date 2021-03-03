Golf in full swing on opening day at Penticton course

Golf was in full swing on opening day at the Penticton Golf and Country Club Tuesday, March 2.

And par for the course for the popular golf facility, all tee times were booked for the next two weeks, confirmed Penticton Golf and Country Club head professional golfer Kris Paul-Clark.

“The phone hasn’t stopped ringing. Most of our members couldn’t go south this year so there is a lot of itch to play,” he said.

The Penticton golf course stayed open until Dec. 22 last year and re-opened as soon as they could.

Golf has been a popular outlet for people to safely be active outdoors during the pandemic.

That’s why Shirley was out on the golf course. As a member, she brings her own all weather golf cart with her.

Shirley couldn’t wait to get out on the golf course with her all-weather golf cart. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

“We are all wanting to get out of the house. We are so happy to be out,” she said.

With temperatures warming up recently, everyone has been getting out for walks along the lakes, hiking and biking the KVR trail, exploring Naramata Creek Falls and now golfing.

Most Read