Golf tourney to celebrate Hall of Fame induction

Gail Graham and Friend Hall of Fame ProAm to be played June 3 and 4 at Kelowna Golf and Country Club

In celebration of her induction to the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame, the Kelowna Golf and Country Club will be hosting the Gail Graham and Friends Hall of Fame Pro-Am on June 3 and 4.

The event will feature members of the official Senior Tour of the LPGA, the Legends Tour, as well as LPGA and PGA of BC female professionals.

Committed players include Elaine Crosby, Lorie Kane, Michelle McGann, Nancy Scranton and Patty Sheehan.

Local pros AJ Eathorne and Kyla Inaba of Predator Ridge, and KGCC’s Megan Osland have also committed to the event.

With the theme of the event being ‘Women Helping Women’, the Karis Support Society will be a beneficiary of the event.

The event will feature a Pairings Party and Silent Auction on Sunday, June 3 and an 18-hole shotgun start competition on Monday, June 4.

Four-player teams are available for $1,200.

Graham is a two-time LPGA Tour winner and played on the LPGA Tour for 15 years, with more than $1.23 million in career earnings.

She also has a Symetra (Futures) Tour victory and the Canadian PGA Championship on her resume. Gail is a member of both the British Columbia and Manitoba Golf Halls of Fame.

Gail was the first non-American President of the LPGA Tour in 2001 ans 2002 and was President of the LPGA Tournament Owners Association for seven years.

Sponsorships including packages that include Pairings with Legends Players are available.

Please contact KGCC Head Professional Rob Anderson (rob@kelownagolfandcountryclub.com, 250-763-2736) or Gail Graham (gailgrahamgolf@gmail.com, 770-876-5614) for more information.

