Golfers compete in Dorothy Franklin Memorial Tournament

On Tuesday, June 9, the Summerland Golf and Country Ladies Club competed in the Dorothy Franklin Memorial Tournament.

This is an annual provincial tournament to commemorate Franklin’s contribution to golf at the club, provincial and national levels.

Proceeds are used to send promising junior golfers to out of province and international competitions.

This tournament is held at the club level in June and is open to any female golfer with an established HCP index (maximum 54.0.)

The format is low net and can be combined with any stroke play competition that you are playing that day. The fee to play is $2 and one prize will be awarded to each zone low net winner.

Barb Oleschuk won for Summerland and her name will be forwarded to the zone, along with her score to determine the Zone 2 overall winner.

Winners of the regular daily competition are:

First flight (0-28 HCP): First low gross Carol Mulligan, 94; second low gross Frances Colussi, 101; first low net Helen Pybus, 78; second low net Janis Goll, 79.

Second flight (28-40 HCP): First low gross (tie) Barb Oleschuk and Diana Leitch, 104; second low gross Monika Taylor, 111; first low net Helen Benallick, 80; second low net Lynne Karaim, 86.

