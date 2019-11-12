Okanagan College Coyotes head coach Dino Gini (centre) with his players during a time out. Mark Brett/Western News

Goods and bads in Okanagan College basketball home-opener

The men and women squads hosted their first home games of the season over the weekend

The Okanagan College Coyotes had a mixed bag of experiences in their home-opener this past weekend.

In the first home court action of the season, the Coyotes men and women went a combined 1-4 as they hosted some of the best teams in the conference at their new home court at Quigley School.

The men earned a tough victory in game one of the weekend on Friday against Camosun College with a 83-78 win.

Head coach Dino Gini said though the men split the weekend with a win and a loss, the team will continue to grind.

“These wins are so important even though their early in the season,” said Gini.

“This league is tough and Camosun is a solid well coached team. It was a great game and it was a big win for us.”

The men hosted the country No. 6 ranked team on Saturday when the Vancouver Island University visited the Okanagan. In a 102-74 loss, Gini said that the Coyotes’ men need to clean up the mistakes.

“We need to be tougher, mentally and physically. We had a decent first half but we can be much better and need to be much better.”

READ MORE: Okanagan College Coyotes start basketball season with history-making 4-win weekend

READ MORE: Rockets’ skid continues with Remembrance Day loss to Blazers

The women’s weekend saw ups and downs in back-to-back losses to Camosun then VI University.

Late game collapses led to the losses for the Coyotes as they kept up with both highly-ranked schools until the final quarters. In game one against Camosun, the women’s squad kept the game tied going into the third quarter, but fell 100-68 as Coyotes Elizabeth Henne and Jordan Andres combined for 23 points and nine rebounds.

In game two, the Coyotes hosted the No. 2 ranked VI University and battled hard but lost their momentum in the final quarters in a 84-45 loss.

The Coyotes are coming off a history-making 4-0 start at the season’s launch on Nov. 8.

Okanagan College is back in action as they host Douglas College for double-header action this weekend at Quigley School.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Petition to ‘bring back Don Cherry’ goes viral after immigrant poppy rant

Just Posted

Police surround Peachland neighbourhood

RCMP are on scene at Heighway Lane in Peachland

Southbound lanes of Coquihalla closed north of Hope

Accident happened earlier this afternoon

West Kelowna MLA speaks out after Tolko mill closure

Ben Stewart said increased taxes by the current government are partly to blame for the shutdown

Lake Country woman embarks on charitable trip to Kenya

Jessica Jewels is hoping to raise funds for her Kindness for Kenya service trip

Goods and bads in Okanagan College basketball home-opener

The men and women squads hosted their first home games of the season over the weekend

‘We love you, Alex!’: Trebek gets choked up by ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant’s answer

The emotional moment came in Monday’s episode when Trebek read Dhruv Gaur’s final answer

Petition to ‘bring back Don Cherry’ goes viral after immigrant poppy rant

Cherry was fired from his co-hosting role for the Coach’s Corner segment on Nov. 11.

RCMP identify bodies found in Shuswap residence as male, female, ages 62 and 60

Police investigation continues, say no suspects are being sought at this time

City of Penticton considers new bylaw to restrict needle distribution

Approximately 440 people in Penticton use intravenous drugs and 167,000 needles were ordered in 2018

B.C.’s high gasoline prices still a mystery, Premier John Horgan says

NDP plans legislation this month, seeks action from Justin Trudeau

Okanagan paddleboarder completes shoreline cleanup

It’s evident there’s a pollution problem in Okanagan and Kalamalka lakes says Aaron Nasipayko

HERGOTT: Children held accountable for injuries

Lawyer Paul Hergott discusses liability insurance in his latest column

Group walking on thin ice at B.C. lake sparks warning from RCMP

At least seven people were spotted on Joffre Lakes, although the ice is not thick enough to be walked on

VIDEO: Don Cherry says he was fired, not sorry for ‘Coach’s Corner’ poppy rant

Cherry denies he was singling out visible minorities with his comments

Most Read