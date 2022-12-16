(Jesse Johnston/Canadian Press file photo)

(Jesse Johnston/Canadian Press file photo)

Grace, Too: Kelowna skater to dress for Team Canada

Gracie Graham set to suit up for red and white

At just 16 years old, Kelowna’s Gracie Graham will be heading to Sweden to represent her country.

The forward from RINK Hockey Academy Kelowna has been named to Team Canada for the IIHF U-18 World Championships this coming January, after starting off her season at a point-per-game pace.

Graham has posted five goals and 11 assists in 16 games so far this year in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League, her sophomore season.

The Graham name is a big one among Kelowna hockey circles – her brother, Max, is a defenceman and assistant captain with the WHL’s Kelowna Rockets.

Team Canada is in a sort of ‘Group of Death’ in the January tournament, joining USA, Sweden and Finland in Group A.

Canada is the reigning gold medal champs.

READ MORE: Cristall, Kykkanen lead Kelowna Rockets to victory to begin three-game road trip

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets Dach to debut at World Juniors

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownahockeyKelowna Rockets

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Swooshing the slopes under the stars at Big White
Next story
THE MOJ: Canuck free agents, pricey pitchers and the value of irrelevance

Just Posted

The Kelowna RCMP detachment is currently facing a 20 per cent staffing gap. (File photo)
Kelowna prolific offender held after breaking release orders

Spencer Coyne was re-elected as mayor of Princeton in the October, 2022 vote. File photo
Princeton man faces charge for allegedly harassing mayor

(Jesse Johnston/Canadian Press file photo)
Grace, Too: Kelowna skater to dress for Team Canada

(File)
Displaced Ukrainian children receiving Christmas gifts in Kelowna

Pop-up banner image