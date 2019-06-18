The Kelowna Falcons fall to 2-8 on the 2019 season after a 6-4 loss to the Yakima Valley Pippins Monday night. Photo: Trevor Miller

Grounded: Kelowna Falcons early season struggles continue

The Falcons move to 2-8 after another loss Monday night

The turbulent start to the Kelowna Falcons’ 2019 season continues after a loss to the Yakima Valley Pippins Monday night.

In game one of the three-game series, the Falcons were unable to hold on to an early lead and let the Pippins come soaring back to take a 6-4 win.

Kelowna recorded 10 hits during the contest, but were unable to continue the winning streak after an extra innings win against Victoria on Sunday.

The Pippins’ bats came alive in the fourth inning on Monday night recording five-runs and sending nine batters to the plate. It proved too much for the Falcons as the offence couldn’t mount a comeback in the final innings and the defence was unable to hold off the Pippins’ bat when they tacked on their insurance run in the eighth inning.

Now with a 2-8 record and rematch set for Tuesday night, the Falcons will need to ignite their offence to get back on track in the win column.

