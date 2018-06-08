Cole Wilson, Kristian Isa, Rebecca Reitsma, Colton Piper, Brandon Chai and coach Michael Hooper. -Image: Aberdeen Hall Facebook

Gryphons claim first provincial golf title

Led by senior Cole Wilson, the Aberdeen Hall Gryphons have laid claim to their first ever B.C. high school senior A golf championship.

Wilson carded a pair of sub par rounds as the Kelowna-based preparatory school led the competition in its wake this week at the Osoyoos Golf Course.

Aberdeen Hall finished with a 599 total, 36 strokes ahead of Osoyoos Secondary School and 97 in front of Kitimat’s Mount Elizabeth.

The No. 1-ranked junior player in Canada by the RCGA, Wilson carded back-to-back, 2-under-par 70s to claim the individual title by six strokes over Gryphons’ teammate Brandon Chai (4-under, 146).

Gryphons coach Michael Hooper lauded the play and future potential Wilson who has committed to Missouri University of Science and Technology for next season.

“He’s a player, there’s no question about it,” Hooper said of the 17-year-old Wilson. “He’ll go a long way in this game.”

The Gryphons also featured Kristian Isa (145), Colton Piper (158) and Rebecca Reitsma (164).

Hooper said the success of the Gryphons’ program can largely be attributed to the Aberdeen Hall Golf Academy which began operating in 2015.

“It’s been a big factor,” Hooper said of the academy. “We feel like we’ve developed a solid little program.”

All Aberdeen Hall team members receive instruction at the academy from the Okanagan Golf Club’s director of instruction, Clay Stother.

