Hamaliuk propels Rockets to 5-4 OT victory over Prince George

Dillon Hamaliuk had two goals in the game including the OT winner

Rockets’ Dillon Hamaliuk was the hero on Tuesday night, scoring two goals, including the overtime winner to help Kelowna defeat Prince George 5-4.

The Rockets came out strong on the road, holding a 2-1 lead into the third period at the CN Centre in Prince George.

In the final frame, both teams would score a combined five times to send the game to overtime where Hamaliuk would come clutch, finishing on a sweet feed from Alex Swetlikoff.

ALL IS FINE, HAMMER WINS IT IN OVERTIME! pic.twitter.com/wnjxEsyevt — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) February 26, 2020

Kaedan Korczak opened the scoring 3:46 into the game on a one-time blast from Kyle Topping. Then Cole Moberg would even the score on the Cougars’ first power-play of the game.

The Rockets would find themselves back on top 21 seconds into the second period when Jonas Peterek dished the puck out front to Matthew Wedman who would fire it home for his 17th of the year.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets fire coach Adam Foote

The third saw a display of elite talent and a series of goals from both sides. Hamaliuk would pot his first on the Rockets fifth power-play opportunity of the game. Then, Cole Moberg wired a one-timer past Rockets’ goaltender Roman Basran five seconds into the Cougars powerplay to cut the lead to one.

The two teams would exchange two more goals before Rockets’ phenom Pavel Novak pushed the Rockets out front with a wicked toe-drag wrister from the slot with 7:10 left to play. But with just 21 seconds left to play, Filip Koffer capitalized on a scramble play to tie the game.

In overtime, Alex Swetlikoff and Hamaliuk skated in on a two-on-one after a bad change by the Cougars. Swetlikoff faked the shot and dished to Hamaliuk who would finish the job.

Kelowna outshot Prince George 28-24.

In terms of special teams, the Rockets went 1-for-6 on the Powerplay, while the Cougars went 2-for-6.

Nolan Foote (lower-body), Liam Kindree (upper-body), Dylan Wightman, Michael Farren (upper-body), Jarod Newell and Sean Comrie (upper-body) were the Rockets scratches.

The Rockets next game is Wednesday when they rematch the Cougars in Prince George at 7 p.m.

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Follow me on Twitter

Kelowna Rockets