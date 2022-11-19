Hang 10: Kelowna Rockets stomp Spokane in first meeting of the season

The Rockets had seven different goal scorers and eight players with multi-point nights

Kelowna Rockets forward Colton Dach celebrates a goal in the team’s 10-3 win over the Spokane Chiefs on Friday night, Nov. 18 (Photo - Steve Dunsmoor/Kelowna Rockets)

The Kelowna Rockets got back on track Friday night (Nov. 18) as they scored early and often in a 10-3 win over the Spokane Chiefs.

It was 3-0 for the Rockets after the first period as they got goals from Gabriel Szturc, Andrew Cristall, and Marcus Pacheco.

Within six and a half minutes into the second period, the Rockets had already doubled their lead to 6-0 with Cristall’s second of the game as well as goals from Colton Dach and Grady Lenton. Lenton’s goal was the first of his WHL career.

It was 7-2 after two periods as Pacheco’s second goal of the game was sandwiched between two Spokane goals.

Spokane made it 7-3 but then the Rockets put the game away as Dach and Max Graham scored goals 38 seconds apart to make it 9-3. Turner McMillian scored his third of the season late to bring the Rockets to double digits.

The Rockets had seven different goal scorers and eight players with multi-point nights, highlighted by Cristall, Dach, and Pacheco who all had two goals and two assists on the night.

With Cristall’s four points, he extended his point streak to seven games. In that span, he has 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists). He’s now fifth in WHL scoring with 32 points (14 goals, 18 goals) on the season.

It was also Dach’s 150th career WHL game.

Rockets netminder Tayln Boyko made 27 saves to earn his fourth win of the season. Kelowna also set a season-high with 43 shots on net.

Last night’s effort was also the first time the Rockets have scored 10 goals on home ice since Feb. 22, 2017 against the Edmonton Oil Kings.

With the win, the Rockets improve to 7-8-1-0 but still sit eighth in the Western Conference standings.

The Rockets continue their weekend Saturday night (Nov. 19) when they welcome the Tri-City Americans to town. Puck drop at Prospera Place is at 7:05 p.m.

