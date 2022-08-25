Parm Dhaliwal during his time with the West Kelowna Warriors. (Tami Quan Photography)

‘He will be greatly missed by many’: West Kelowna council remembers Parm Dhaliwal

Dhaliwal played for the Warriors for three BCHL seasons

The goal is a packed house at Royal LePage Place for the West Kelowna Warriors game on Oct. 1, when for once, the action on the ice will not be the top priority.

Fans, friends, family and well-wishers will gather before the game against the Penticton Vees for a ceremony to honour the life of Parm Dhaliwal, who spent three years with the Warriors between 2016-19.

Dhaliwal was found dead in his hotel room in New York on July 30. The cause of death is still unknown.

READ MORE: Former West Kelowna Warrior found dead in New York hotel room

At the start of the Aug. 23 West Kelowna council meeting, Mayor Gord Milsom gave his and council’s regards to the community mourning Dhaliwal’s death.

“On behalf of council and the City of West Kelowna, I wish to extend our deepest condolences to Parm’s family and to the West Kelowna Warriors, Parm’s teammates, the coaching staff, his billet family, and all others within the Warriors organization,” said Milsom.

Tickets for the Oct. 1 game will be made available in September.

“I encourage all residents, whether you are hockey fans or not, to attend this celebration of Parm’s life and to welcome Parm’s family and friends to our community, which was Parm’s home for three years,” said Milsom.

“Parm was known on and off the ice as a great friend and teammate, and he will be greatly missed by many.”

A memorial was held in Dhaliwal’s hometown of Surrey in early August.

READ MORE: West Kelowna Warriors react to death of former ‘silent leader’

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

