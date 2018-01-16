Rookie guard Sadie Beers is watched closely by the Saskatchewan Huskies in Canada West basketball action Saturday in Kelowna. -Image: UBC Okanagan Heat Athletics

Heat fall to Huskies, head to Calgary

UBC Okanagan men’s and women’s teams swept at home by Saskatchewan in Canada West basketball

In their first home games of 2018, the UBC Okanagan Heat couldn’t handle the University of Saskatchewan in Canada West basketball action.

The Huskies swept the Heat in both men’s and women’s action over the weekend at the Kelowna campus gym.

Heat men

On Friday, the Huskies made 11 shots from beyond the arc and shot 50 per cent from the floor in a 93-63 win over UBCO.

Patrick Dujmovic led the way for the Heat with a career-best 20 points, while adding seven rebounds. Aldrich Berrios, 16, and Triston Matthews, 10, also finished scoring in double-digits. Matthews also finished with a team-high 4 assists.

On Saturday, more of the same as the U of S recorded a 73-49 victory.

Philip Okanlawon led the Heat with 11 points, while Justin Melnychuk added 10. Berrios, who had nine points, was the leader in assists (4) and rebounds (14).

The UBC Okanagan Heat (2-12) will be in Calgary this weekend to take on the Dinos (10-3).

Heat women

The UBCO women (0-14) remain winless this season after a pair of losses to the conference-leading Huskies.

On Friday night in Kelowna, Saskatchewan prevailed 88-55. Kate Johnson was UBCO’s top scorer with 13 points, while Vanessa Botteselle had 10 points.

On Saturday, the Huskies doubled up on the Heat 88-44. Johnson finished Saturday night’s game with a team-high 13 points while Botteselle added six.

The Heat will be on the road this weekend when they visit the University of Calgary Dinos (9-5) Friday and Saturday.

