Triston Matthews’ 28 points wasn’t enough for the Heat Saturday in a six-point loss to UNBC. -Image: Brett Cullen

Heat fall to ‘Wolves, Huskies up next

UBCO basketball teams are home this weekend to Saskatchewan

Both UBC Okanagan Heat basketball teams will be looking for their first wins of 2018 when they return to their home court this weekend.

On Friday and Saturday nights at the Kelowna campus gym, the Heat men and women will host the University of Saskatchewan Huskies.

Pete Guarasci’s men’s team is 2-10 on the season, while the U of S is at 3-9.

UBCO is coming off a pair of losses to the UNBC Timberwolves in Prince George. On Friday, the Heat fell 85-59 to the Wolves.

Aldrich Berrios led the Heat with 17 points, while Triston Matthews had 11, and Jacob Stokker added 10 points.

On Saturday, the Heat’s best shooting night of the season wasn’t enough in a 87-81 loss. Matthews, a second-year guard, held the hot hand for UBCO with a career-high 28 points. Jacob Stokker, a rookie from Penticton, had his best Canada West game with 20 points.

Heat women

The UBCO women remain winless in 2017-18 after a pair of defeats at UNBC.

On Friday, the Timberwolves dominated en route to an 87-48 win.

Kate Johnson had nine points for the Heat while Vanessa Botteselle added eight, and Brianna Falk and Emma Jonas each had seven.

On Saturday, despite a team season-high for points, the Heat lost 87-75 to UNBC.

“We got off to a slow start, but our conversation was about being connected as a team,” said Heat coach Claire Meadows. “After the first seven minutes, we played together, and it cleaned up a lot of our game.”

Forward Shenelle Tamminen led the Heat with 14 points along with eight rebounds in 25 minutes of playing time.

The guard combo of Emma Jonas and Vanessa Botteselle scored 13 points each.

The Heat (0-12) will be back on home court this weekend, when they host the conference’s best in the Saskatchewan Huskies (11-1).

