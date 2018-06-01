The Kelowna Heat: (back, left to right) coach Scott Binne, Eden Tonhauser, Brooklyn Olexa, Emma Wilson, Georgia Clough, Cassie McConnell, Olivia Mould, coach Lindsay Gabelhouse, (front) Carissa Adams, Alexei Jensen, Hunter Eskritt, Bella Green and Ryley Binne.

Heat golden at Fleetwood tourney

Kelowna U14B girls win their second fastball tournament of the season

The Kelowna Heat was all but untouchable on the way to its second tournament win of the season.

The Heat went undefeated, outscoring their opponents 36-3 in the process, to capture the U14B girls fastball tourney in Fleetwood.

Kelowna defeated Coquitlam, Cloverdale, South Surrey-White Rock and Richmond in the round robin to earn a bye into the semi finals.

In Sunday’s semis, the Heat took care of the Cloverdale Fury 5-0.

Kelowna continued its domination in the championship final, shutting out the Richmond Islanders 6-0.

Earlier this spring, the host Heat captured the Spring Sizzle at High Noon Park.

Later this month, the Heat will head to the Lower Mainland Cup in Richmond.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C.-born Whitecaps midfielder scores winning goal over Turkey
Next story
Building the Bid: The Kelowna Rockets’ case for the 2020 Memorial Cup

Just Posted

Knox Mountain Drive closed for a day

The path will be closed June 4

Worry mounts in West Kelowna over speculation tax

Developer not backing away from decision to walk away from large housing project

Ex-Rockets coach joins Flames staff

Ryan Huska, head coach in Kelowna from 2007 to 2014, is a new NHL assistant in Calgary

It’s time to get your mouth around a donut in Kelowna

To celebrate National Donut Day we compiled a list of where you can sink your teeth in

Building the Bid: The Kelowna Rockets’ case for the 2020 Memorial Cup

The Rockets delegation recently returned from a fact-finding trip to Regina to fine-tune their bid

New food bank, with new approach opens in Kelowna

Food bank now offers its clients the feeling of shopping at a food market

More than $44,000 raised for family of toddler found unresponsive in pool

GoFundMe page set up after 23-month-old Mission girl died in pool after wandering away from daycare

B.C. on track to break records for dry weather in May

Many communities have gone weeks without rain this month

Advocates, lawyers say ICBC minor injury caps could hit victims at their weakest

Attorney General says that caps could save ICBC $1 billion a year

B.C.-born Whitecaps midfielder scores winning goal over Turkey

Young Canadian side beats Turkey at prestigious Toulon soccer tournament

100 pounds of marijuana and edibles seized in South Okanagan

RCMP raided a marijuana dispensary in Okanagan Falls

Island woman plans two massive swims this summer

Water adventure fundraisers for MS and First Nations youth camps

Friends appeal to Taylor Swift via Twitter after death of B.C. fan

Gavin Lanes, 20, died before he was able to attend Swift’s May 22 concert in Seattle

Decision on Bruhn Bridge replacement delayed

The ministry had planned to make their decision this spring, but now say more time is needed.

Most Read