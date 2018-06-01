Heat golden at Fleetwood tourney

Kelowna U14B girls win their second fastball tournament of the season

The Kelowna Heat: (back, left to right) coach Scott Binne, Eden Tonhauser, Brooklyn Olexa, Emma Wilson, Georgia Clough, Cassie McConnell, Olivia Mould, coach Lindsay Gabelhouse, (front) Carissa Adams, Alexei Jensen, Hunter Eskritt, Bella Green and Ryley Binne.

The Kelowna Heat was all but untouchable on the way to its second tournament win of the season.

The Heat went undefeated, outscoring their opponents 36-3 in the process, to capture the U14B girls fastball tourney in Fleetwood.

Kelowna defeated Coquitlam, Cloverdale, South Surrey-White Rock and Richmond in the round robin to earn a bye into the semi finals.

In Sunday’s semis, the Heat took care of the Cloverdale Fury 5-0.

Kelowna continued its domination in the championship final, shutting out the Richmond Islanders 6-0.

Earlier this spring, the host Heat captured the Spring Sizzle at High Noon Park.

Later this month, the Heat will head to the Lower Mainland Cup in Richmond.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.