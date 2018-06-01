Heat golden at Fleetwood tourney

The Kelowna Heat was all but untouchable on the way to its second tournament win of the season.
The Heat went undefeated, outscoring their opponents 36-3 in the process, to capture the U14B girls fastball tourney in Fleetwood.
Kelowna defeated Coquitlam, Cloverdale, South Surrey-White Rock and Richmond in the round robin to earn a bye into the semi finals.
In Sunday’s semis, the Heat took care of the Cloverdale Fury 5-0.
Kelowna continued its domination in the championship final, shutting out the Richmond Islanders 6-0.
Earlier this spring, the host Heat captured the Spring Sizzle at High Noon Park.
Later this month, the Heat will head to the Lower Mainland Cup in Richmond.
