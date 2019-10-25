Hamish Walde takes a free kick for the UBC Okanagan Heat. (UBC Okanagan Heat athletics)

Heat players included in Canada West all-star team nods

Hamish Walde and Pierson Stanley grab some of the league’s top accolades

With the Canada West season all wrapped up, two UBCO Heat players have been named to the league’s All-stars.

Hamish Walde and Pierson Stanley were given the nods this week as the league announced the first all-star team, the second all-star team and the all-rookie team.

Walde was named to the first team’s defenders and was one of only five players selected from the 13-team conference. The fifth-year captain for the Heat helped lead UBCO to a strong defensive start to the season and their 6-1-1 start to the year.

“With his quality of play, the coaching staff has felt that Hamish was a five-year all-star in his time here,” said head coach Dante Zanatta on the UBCO website.

“We feel it is appropriate that he be recognized as such in his final year.”

Stanley was the first Heat player in two years to be named to the all-rookie team.

With one goal and two assists this season for the Heat, the forward provided offensive help to UBCO in 13 games played. The first-year rookie will be an important piece going forward for UBC Okanagan.

“It is definitely a good sign for the future,” said Zanatta.

“It’s a quality recognition for the great work he has put in.”

Stanley was one of 11 rookies selected by Canada West.

UBC Okanagan was bumped from playoff contention on Oct. 12 after a 2-1 loss to Thompson Rivers University.

