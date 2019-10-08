Heat qualify for Canada-wide golf championships after 4th place finish at Okanagan Golf Club

UBC Okanagan’s Nik Federko led the Heat to a fourth place finish at the Canada West championships last weekend. It was the first-ever time UBCO hosted the event. (UBC Okanagan Athletics)

They were just three strokes shy of a podium finish, but the UBC’s men’s golf team’s fourth place finish at the first-ever Canada West championships was a sure sign of the programs progression.

The top five finish last weekend at their home course, the Bear at Okanagan Golf Club, means that the Heat have booked their admission to the Canadian University and College Championships next May.

UBCO swung to a +11 finish over the two day tournament with a team stroke total of 587. Out of the eight competing schools from B.C. and Alberta, the Heat finished behind University of the Fraser Valley, UBC Vancouver and University of Victoria.

The Heats’ Nik Federko led UBCO with a -2 score while teammate Cole Wilson hit a +5 and Ethan Hunt, Oliver Ruiz and Marcus Apchin all finishing +6.

“Hit the ball well, just couldn’t find anything on the greens,” said Apchin following the tournament.

The women’s squad did not fair as well in their tournament over the weekend. UBCO finished fifth and missed the cut for next year’s championships.

Second-year golfer Samantha Copeland finished as the Heat’s top golfer and took the positives from the weekend’s result.

“I think I handled the pressure well,” said Copeland.

“My mental game was pretty good this weekend so I’m happy.”

The Heat will continue their season and look to continue their progression this weekend in Victoria.

