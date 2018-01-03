Heat volleyball launches 2018 at home

UBC Okanagan women and women open Canada West second semester against the U of A

The UBC Okanagan Heat women return to Canada West volleyball action this weekend at home against Alberta. -Image: Heat Athletics

UBC Okanagan’s volleyball squads will be on their home court for their first Canada West matches of 2018.

The Heat men and women will play host to the University of Alberta this weekend at the Kelowna campus gym.

Matches go at 6 and 8 p.m. on Friday, and at 5 and 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Steve Manuel’s women’s team, which lost its last two matches of 2017 to the Calgary Dinos, sits at 8-4 on the season and in fourth spot in Canada West. The Pandas (7-5) are tied for fifth with Brandon.

Coach Brad Hudson and the UBCO men (5-7) are tied for eighth in Canada West, while the Golden Bears (9-3) are in a three-way tie for fourth.

Heat basketball

Both UBC Okanagan basketball teams open up 2018 this weekend in Prince George with two games each against the UNBC Timberwolves.

Claire Meadows’ Heat women (0-10) are in search of their first victory of the season, while the T-Wolves are 4-8.

Pete Guarasci and the UBCO men are 2-8, while UNBC is 4-8.

The next home action for Heat basketball teams is Jan. 12 and 13 against the University of Saskatchewan Huskies.

