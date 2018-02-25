Heat women advance to Canada West semis

A convincing win in two straight this weekend has Kelowna’s UBCO Heat volleyball team moving on

In their final home game of the season, the Heat women’s volleyball team did not disappoint as they won in four sets against the Manitoba Bisons to advance to the Canada West semifinals.

A tense and exciting match with a jam-packed UBC Okanagan gym on Saturday in Kelowna followed a win on Friday night in the first of a best-of-three series and the Heat closed out the Bisons in the best of three playoff series.

The win also earns the team a spot in the U SPORTS National Championship which starts March 16 in Laval, Quebec.

On Saturday, the teams split the opening two sets but the Heat took control of the match in the third with a comfortable 25-16 victory.

With nationals in their sights, the team pulled away in the final set to take home the victory.

This is the fifth straight season the UBCO women’s volleyball team has advanced past the first round in the Canada West postseason.

Normally they would go on to the Final Four, but this year with the new playoff format the Heat will travel to Vancouver to play the T-Birds in the CW semi-finals (Mar. 2-4).

