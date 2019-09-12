Heat women squad set for first home game of season

UBC Okanagan are 0-2 and are looking for some home-field advantage this weekend

The UBC Okanagan women’s soccer team are looking for some home-field advantages this weekend.

It’s the home-opener for the Heat this weekend in double-header action with games at UBCO on Friday and Saturday. The Heat dropped their first games of the season last week, being outscored 8-0 in games against Calgary and the University of Northern BC.

In the first home games of the season, the Heat’s young core will look to get the offence kick-started. It will be two tough games for UBCO who play two top-5 teams this weekend in the MacEwan Griffins and the Alberta Golden Bears.

The Heat’s Erica Lampert, Aspen Marsden and Yvonne Manwaring will look to lead the Heat to their first victory of the season.

Games start at 5:30 p.m. at Nonis Field.

