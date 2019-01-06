Heat’s Beers finishes with career high in loss to UBC

Sadie Beers would have a career-high 16 points to go with five rebounds and four assists but it would not be quite enough as the UBC Thunderbirds captured the victory over the Heat 87-57.

UBC improves their win streak to a season-high five games and are now 8-4 on the Canada West season while the Heat dropped to 0-14 with the loss.

It was a solid, complete effort for the Birds Saturday as they controlled the ball well and shot upwards of 47 percent from the field while limiting the Heat to just 13 points in the final quarter.

Jordan Korol finished with the double-double thanks to 12 points and 12 rebounds for UBCO.

Third-year forward Keylyn Filewich had a career-high 32 points along with 10 rebounds on 13-of-19 shooting to lead the T-Birds while Maddison Penn added another 16 points.

The Heat will now travel to Regina next weekend as they look to capture their first victory of the conference season.

After six straight home games, winning five of them, the T-Birds are on the road for the next four starting with a pair of contests in Langley next Friday and Saturday against the Trinity Western Spartans.

In the first half a sharp contrast to the T-Birds’ slow start Friday night, the home squad put up 18 points in the opening frame with a balanced attack led by Penn’s eight points on 4-for-7 shooting as UBC held a five-point advantage heading to the second.

RELATED: Cowboys hang on for 24-22 wildcard win over Seahawks

The Birds went on a 10-3 run to start the second frame that saw some strong defensive rebounding at both ends of the court on a fast pace start. Filewich was strong on the ball on both sides of the court while putting up 10 points in the quarter to lead all players with 18 at the half along with eight total rebounds. Hailey Counsell was solid from beyond the arc for UBC in the second quarter draining three of four attempts.

The Heat closed out the half on a high with a buzzer-beating three by Vanessa Botteselle, but the T-Birds held a 15-point advantage, 41-26 at the break.

In the second half UBCO came out inspired to start the second half going on an 8-2 run which included a long-range three by Claire Feasby, closing the gap to nine points. But the ‘Birds bounced right back going on a 9-2 run of their own to take an 18 point lead.

RELATED: Finland captures world juniors gold with dramatic 3-2 win over U.S.

Filewich just kept rolling in the third quarter with another 10 points, including a perfect 3-for-3 from the field, to enter the final frame with a whopping 28 points, 14 more than any other player to that point in the game.

Counsell re-entered the game late in the quarter and made an immediate impact with back-to-back buckets helping the Birds to a 23-point advantage at the final quarter break which came as Kate Johnson launched a half-court buzzer beater that hit nothing but net, giving the War Memorial crowd, even more, to cheer about as UBC was well on their way to a fifth straight win.

The Heat started to slowly eat into the T-Birds’ lead to start the fourth quarter, but once again UBC responded as back-to-back Jessica Hanson jump shots restored the home side’s 23-point advantage.

In the dying seconds, the ‘Birds capped off the solid performance with a Gabrielle Laguerta three-pointer to finish the game with the 30-point differential.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.