Heavyweight Battle: Okanagan Sun looking to stay undefeated in Victoria

The Sun and Westshore sit first and second in the standings and in most passing offensive categories

It’s a battle of the heavyweights going on on Vancouver Island tonight (Sept. 10).

The undefeated, first place Okanagan Sun are looking to continue their high power offence against the second place Westshore Rebels (5-1). Back in week 4 of the season, the Sun handed the Rebels their only loss of the season 65-29.

On the season, the Rebels have scored one more point than the Sun (229-228) but have played on one more game. These are two high powered offences who sit first and second in most offensive categories. Other than the standings, both teams sit first and second in passing yards, passing yards per attempt, passing yards per game, and completion percentage.

The defence has been outstanding for the Sun this season through the first five games. They’ve only allowed 56 points, an average of 11.2 per game. Every other team has allowed 112 points or more on the year. After allowing Westshore to score 29 points back on Aug. 13, the Sun have allowed just one point over two games.

Kick off for tonight’s game is at 4 p.m. at Starlight Stadium in Victoria.

Sun fans can listen to the game on AM 1150 or watch the game here.

FootballKelownaOkanagan