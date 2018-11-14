Vancouver Canucks Henrik Sedin (33) and his brother and teammate Daniel Sedin (22) look on from the bench during second period NHL action against the Las Vegas Knights at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Tuesday, April 3, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Henrik and Daniel Sedin among 2019 BC Sports Hall of Fame inductees

The Canucks’ greats, among others, will be formally inducted in May 2019

  • Nov. 14, 2018 12:50 p.m.
  • Sports

The BC Sports Hall of Fame revealed its 2019 Induction Class at an official Announcement Day press conference at BC Place in Vancouver this afternoon. The 2019 Induction Class features five athletes, three builder-coaches, one team, one pioneer, one media member and one W.A.C. Bennett award winner.

The 2019 Induction Class includes:

Athlete:

  • Emily Brydon – Skiing
  • Roy Gerela – Football
  • Kelly McCallum – Rugby
  • Daniel Sedin – Ice Hockey
  • Henrik Sedin – Ice Hockey

Builder-Coach:

  • Darlene Currie – Basketball
  • Ken Holland – Ice Hockey
  • Tony Waiters – Soccer

Team:

Pioneer:

Media:

W.A.C. Bennett Award:

“Congratulations to this terrific class of 11 individuals and one team spanning eight sports. The Class of 2019 is another tribute to how British Columbia has become one of the most important sport hubs in Canada,” Tom Mayenknecht, Chair of the BC Sports Hall of Fame said. “These athletes, coaches, builders, pioneers and media will be certain to ‘Inspire the Future.’”

“We look forward to teaming up with our partners to celebrate their achievements at the 53rd BC Sports Hall of Fame Induction Gala presented by Victory Square May 23, 2019.”

RELATED: Sedin twins’ numbers to be retired by Canucks next season

Once inducted, these individuals and team will be officially recognized as Honoured Members and an Honoured Team of the BC Sports Hall of Fame. Since 1966, the BC Sports Hall of Fame has inducted 385 individuals and 60 teams.

For more information about the BC Sports Hall of Fame, visit www.bcsportshalloffame.com.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. Lions GM Ed Hervey has plan for busy off-season
Next story
Kelowna to host World Junior pre-tournament game

Just Posted

Kelowna to host World Junior pre-tournament game

Team Russia will take on Team Sweden at Prospera Place on Dec. 18

Kelowna’s definitive Christmas market list

We’ve prepared a list of every market in the Central Okanagan

UBC Okanagan offers its expertise to struggling parents

Pilot walk-in clinic open to the public

Henrik and Daniel Sedin among 2019 BC Sports Hall of Fame inductees

The Canucks’ greats, among others, will be formally inducted in May 2019

BC Tree Fruits receives new public AED

The Kelowna Royal Lepage Big Bike team raised $7,190 for Heart&Stroke

People flocking to Vancouver Island city to see hundreds of sea lions

Each year the combination of Steller and California sea lions take over Cowichan Bay

Talent show: B.C. girl, 8, memorizes entire periodic table

Grade 4 student Maya Lakhanpal heads to B.C. talent show finals with unique talent

B.C. teacher suspended 5 days for touching colleague’s buttocks

Lancer Kevin Price of Chilliwack has handed the retroactive suspension for 2017 incidents

Commercial trucks banned from left lane of Coquihalla

B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation has introduced a new program that hopes to prevent accidents and closures on the Coquihalla Highway.

Black Panther claw, Power Rangers blade among 2018’s ‘worst toys,’ safety group says

The World Against Toys Causing Harm organized announced its 46th annual list in Boston on Tuesday

Investigation underway into reported sexual assault at B.C. naval base

An Oct. 5 allegation is being investigated by Canadian Forces National Investigation Service

Man accused of smuggling drugs across Osoyoos border still waiting for arraignment

Armando Esparza-Ochoa was charged on Sept. 1 for importing/exporting a controlled substance

Gear worth thousands stolen from Merritt search and rescue team

Thieves broke into a storage facility twice in two days to steal gear

Threat of extremism posed by proportional representation overstated: academics

As B.C. voters decide on electoral reform, the Vote No side is cautioning that the system would allow extremists to be elected

Most Read