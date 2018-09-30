He’s big and he’s blue

Vees unveil the latest addition to their lineup

Just before their first home game of the season Saturday, the Penticton Vees introduced the latest addition to their lineup.

At some seven feet tall, there’s no doubt that he’s imposing. And his fur comes naturally in the Vees own colour, blue and white.

Yep, fur. Soft fuzzy fur. The only concern about the Vee’s new mascot is that no one seems to know what to call him.

The Vees have turned that job over to us, asking for fans to comment on Facebook with their name suggestions, which they will narrow down and put it up for a fan vote in two weeks.

Fred Harbinson, the Vees’ head coach and general manager, says introducing a mascot is all about enhancing the fan experience and keeping the fans engaged.

Steve Kidd
Senior reporter, Penticton Western News
Email me or message me on Facebook
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Previous story
Kelowna Rockets welcome overage forward to team

Just Posted

One dead in fatal crash in Oliver

The man was pronounced dead on scene

Kelowna branch of the Royal Canadian Legion makes two large donations

During the Sept. meeting, Branch 26 donated a total of $150,000

Kelowna Runs for the Cure, painting the town pink along the way

Kelowna residents joined the country and raised money to end breast cancer

One dead and two in hospital after crash in Keremeos

The crash happened in the early hours of Sunday morning

Kelowna Rockets welcome overage forward to team

Lane Zablocki from the Victoria Royals will hit the ice after recovering from an injury

REPLAY: Video you don’t want to miss from this week in B.C.

Here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from stories across the province this week

Two officers killed in line of duty honoured at B.C. police memorial

Const. John Davidson and Ian Jordan had their names added to list of fallen officers

He’s big and he’s blue

Vees unveil the latest addition to their lineup

SilverStar, Big White see first snow of the season

Nordic season starts Nov. 16, Alpine Nov. 22

Snowfall expected on B.C. highway mountain passes

Environment Canada says approaching low pressure system will give snow

B.C.’s winter tire rules come into effect Monday

Snowflake or M+S tires must be used on most B.C. highways till March 30

Canadian man charged with manslaughter in death of girlfriend’s baby boy

Investigators believe the boy was injured by the accused on two different occasions

Car crashes into Shuswap bank weeks after it was damaged by fire

The Chase RBC branch was struck by a car on Sept. 30. A fire damaged the building on Aug. 12

Vees open at home with a win

Penticton Vees shut down Alberni Valley Bulldogs

Most Read