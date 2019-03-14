Montreal Canadiens’ Tomas Tatar, left, celebrates with teammate Phillip Danault, right, after scoring against the Detroit Red Wings during first period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Historic broadcast: Believed to be first NHL game in Plain Cree language

APTN will use Sportsnet’s production capabilities to air the program featuring Cree commentary and analysis

History could be made later this month with the broadcast of what’s believed to be the first NHL game called in the Plains Cree language.

The game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes is to air on Rogers Hometown Hockey on the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network on March 24.

APTN will use Sportsnet’s production capabilities to air the program featuring Cree commentary and analysis.

The broadcast will come on the same weekend as Rogers Hometown Hockey stops in Enoch Cree Nation near Edmonton.

APTN chief executive officer Jean La Rose says it coincides with UNESCO’s declaration of 2019 as the International Year of Indigenous Languages.

La Rose says supporting that declaration is an important move toward reconciliation in Canada.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Motte scores twice in 11 seconds as Canucks dump Rangers 4-1
Next story
Netflix fame for Kelowna curler Pat Ryan

Just Posted

Youth of the Okanagan won’t be bored this Spring Break

Okanagan community centres have a fully loaded calendar to keep students busy next week

Raise the woof: Two new dog parks to be built in Lake Country

Construction begins soon for two new off-leash dog parks

Wine industry long-term strategic plan launched in Okanagan

Following a Penticton conference the BC Wine Institute launced long-term strategic plan

Kelowna’s Ancient Engines fueling up to release new music video

The song Spitting Ghost explores growing up

Abbotsford gangster with nationwide warrant arrested in Kelowna

Pas Boparai, 30, of Abbotsford was found in Kelowna thanks to tips from the public

VIDEO: B.C. woman frees skunk’s head from plastic cup

The skunk was spotted struggling on a Mission street with its head stuck on a Burger King cup

12 sex charges filed against B.C. youth care worker

Maple Ridge’s Daniel Jon Olson, 52, faces eight counts of sexual interference

Book returned to B.C. library 42 years overdue

If it weren’t for the library’s $10 cap, the person would have owed $4599 in overdue fines

Victoria woman charged after dog dies in her hot car

Boston terrier died while left in vehicle for seven hours in 30 degree weather

B.C. Mountie charged with 2013 knife attack in Edmonton

The officer’s employment is under review

Vancouver businessman accused in U.S. college bribe scam takes leave as CEO

David Sidoo, 59, is taking a temporary leave from his positions at two energy companies

B.C. RCMP officer acquitted of 2013 assault of a man murdered days ago

One time Solicitor General John Les says officer deserves an apology from former RCMP superintendent

30 dead Canada geese found floating in B.C. ditch

Conservation officers are investigating after the birds were spotted in Pitt Meadows

Memorial playground planned for B.C. RCMP officer killed by drunk driver

Victoria-area Rotarians raise $200,000 to honour Const. Sarah Beckett

Most Read