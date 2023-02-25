Homecomings, special teams lead Kelowna Rockets to extend winning streak in Edmonton

Carson Golder received his WHL championship ring and scored his 24th goal of the season

Kelowna Rockets forward Dylan Wightman (24) celebrates one of his two goals on Friday night (Feb. 24) in the team’s 4-0 win in Edmonton. (Andy Devlin/Edmonton Oil Kings)

A multi-goal effort, a homecoming, and a shutout was the recipe for success for the Kelowna Rockets on Friday night (Feb. 24).

The Rockets began their three-game Alberta weekend road trip on Friday night with a 4–0 win over the last place Edmonton Oil Kings, extending their winning streak to four games.

Dylan Wightman got the scoring started when he found the back of the net in the first period off of a turnover by Oil Kings goaltender, Logan Cunningham.

Are you sure this isn't a home game with all of that cheering from the fans? pic.twitter.com/HqNGHqDBbS — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) February 25, 2023

The game was a homecoming for Rockets forward Carson Golder, who won the WHL championship with Edmonton last season. He was traded to Kelowna earlier this season where he’s become a point-a-game player. Before the game, he received his championship ring and plotted his revenge by scoring his 24th goal of the season early in the second period on the powerplay to double the Rockets lead.

Blink and you'll miss it. You know Carson Golder enjoyed lighting the lamp in his old stomping grounds. pic.twitter.com/510S4YWcLF — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) February 25, 2023

Later in the frame, Wightman scored his second of the game, ninth of the season, making it 3–0.

Wighty uses Patches and the defender for the perfect screen to net his second of the night. pic.twitter.com/P0xXG1DgI8 — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) February 25, 2023

Trae Johnson put the icing on the cake for the Rockets when he scored a powerplay goal in the third period to make it 4–0. It looked like Elias Carmichael’s goal but it stands as Johnson’s goal for now.

We're not professional lip readers, but we're pretty sure Trae Johnson told Elias Carmichael that was Carmy's goal. pic.twitter.com/nK3UkkrFtd — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) February 25, 2023

Goaltender Tayln Boyko, made 27 saves for his career-high third shutout of the season and sixth of his WHL career.

Last night was also a homecoming for Rockets defenceman Ismail Abougouche, of Lac La Biche, Alberta, just two hours north of Edmonton. He had around 600 family and friends in attendance.

The game was chippy, as the two teams combined for 88 penalty minutes in the game.

With the win, the Rockets improved to 21-30-3-0, sitting eighth in the Western Conference. They are now within four points of the Vancouver Giants for seventh.

The Alberta road trip continues for the Rockets and doesn’t get any easier as they take on the Red Deer Rebels on Saturday night, who have the third best record in the entire WHL (37-15-1-3). Puck drop at the Peavey Mart Centrium is at 6 p.m. Pacific time.

